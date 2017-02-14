Officers On Administrative Leave

Posted 2/14/17 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

Napoleon Mayor and Police Commissioner Todd Moos has placed the city’s two police officers on paid administrative leave. Moos took this action on Tues., Feb. 7. Police Chief James Waldo and officer Nathan Weber were served with the notice that Moos, along with the assistance of legal counsel drafted.

Moos wouldn’t specifically say what prompted the action, but said both officers had until Tuesday, Feb. 14 to respond to the letter.

Waldo has been. . .

