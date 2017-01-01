Officers No Longer Employed; Civil Suit Filed

By Terry Schwartzenberger

Napoleon Police Chief James Waldo and officer Nathan Weber have been dismissed of their duties as officers of the law in the city of Napoleon. Waldo and Weber were placed on paid administrative leave by Napoleon Mayor Todd Moos on Feb. 7, 2017. According to Brian Schmidt, an attorney representing the city of Napoleon, the last day of employment with the city for the two was February 21.

Schmidt said there is a constitutional procedure which is being followed and the officers presented their side of the story and they were released from their duties. Schmidt said, “There is a post termination procedure which is now being followed to allow time for the officers to avail themselves.”

Schmidt said the decision by Mayor Moos was a discretionary decision and. . .

