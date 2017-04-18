NPS Business Manager To Retire

Posted 4/18/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

After 36 years the Napoleon Public School will be looking for a new business administrator.

During the regular school board meeting last Monday, April 10, the board approved the resignation for the current business administrator, Sue Sorgatz, effective December 2017. The board thanked Sorgatz for the years she has put in and decided to open the position up to the public immediately, with a possible start date of July 1. The new business manager could work with Sorgatz from July through December.

All board members were present including: President Allen Weigel, Nick Breidenbach, Jeff Schneider, Chuck Wald and Kor Schmidt; and administrators: Superintendent Rich Bjerklie, Principal Cindy Weigel and Principal Holly Randall.

The board discussed several purchases for the school. They approved to purchase a dishwasher for $3,700, as the current one is. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition