NPS Adds To Staff; One Remains Open

Posted 8/20/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

As school began Tuesday, August 20, the Napoleon Public School filled two of three open positions last week, a few days before doors opened.

The open English position was filled in-house, by Rebecca Meidinger, while the open special education position was filled by Mary (Sperle) Meyer, who is a 1979 NHS graduate. After high school Meyer obtained an education degree from Moorhead State and an athletic training degree from NDSU. “I always knew I wanted to be a teacher; have always enjoyed kids. Also, Mrs. [Leah] Shepard probably influenced me in the 4th grade,” she noted.

Throughout the years Mary has. . .

