Not For Fame, But To Remember The Name

Posted 8/29/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

One local race car driver decided to honor those who have been affected by cancer.

Recently, Keith McCleary, Napoleon, drove in the Dacotah Speedway race, “Drive to Survive” for the fifth year. Usually he paints pink on his car to represent awareness of the disease, but this year was different.

McCleary decided to paint his car white and write names in memory of and to honor those affected.

“I got a new car this summer and figured instead of putting all new sponsor decals on, this was a better idea,” he said. After going on a social media site, explaining his goal and requesting names from friends and family, he received over 80 names of people to honor. “I figured I’d get 25 to 30 names, but people posted right away and it snowballed from there,” he noted.

McCleary said he knows about one third of the. . .

