North Dakotans To Receive Ballots By Mail For June Election

Posted 4/28/20 (Tue)

North Dakota voters will be receiving their ballots by mail for the June 9th primary election. County commissions in all of the 53 counties, including Logan County, have authorized Vote by Mail for the election as a measure to reduce the public’s risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Governor Doug Burgum signed Executive Order 2020-13 on March 26, 2020 strongly encouraging counties to use Vote by Mail for the June 9, 2020 election. The executive order suspends the requirement for counties to have at least one physical polling location. In response, every county has decided to administer the primary election by Vote by Mail only. Reservation counties have worked with tribal governments in their county to secure agreements to support Vote by Mail. This means no polling locations will be open for the primary election and all ballots will be issued through the mail.

All eligible voters will be receiving an

