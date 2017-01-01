NHS To Graduate 20

Posted 4/24/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The 2017-2018 school year is quickly coming to an end, with the Napoleon High School commencement exercises to take place on Sunday, May 20 at 2:00 p.m. at the school gymnasium.

Twenty seniors will graduate from NHS, with Nicole Fettig as the valedictorian and Drew Weigel as salutatorian.

Students graduating with honors include: Jacob Bitz, Skyler Brown, Nicole Fettig, Luke Hoberg, Haley Jangula, Jacob Leier, Brianna Regner, Teresa Wald, Drew Weigel, Kaylin Weigel and Sarah Weigel.

Rounding out the class of 2018 are:. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition