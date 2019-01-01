NextEra Energy Resources Puts 100 MW Of Emmons- Logan Wind Project On Hold

By Allan Burke,

Emmons Co. Record

At a meeting held Thursday evening, Aug. 15, 2019, for affected landowners and public officials, NextEra Energy Resources representatives announced that 100 megawatts (mw) of the 300 mw Emmons-Logan Wind Farm was being “put on hold.”

The decision was made due to excessively high interconnection costs into Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), affecting approximately 38 turbines, a 100 mw substation just north of Linton being built by Montana-Dakota Utilities and a 14-mile 115 kV transmission line.

The decision to suspend work on the western portion of the wind farm in Emmons County was made by NextEra Energy Resources.

Clay Cameron, Project Developer for NextEra, addressed the group, which included most of the 30 landowners affected, including 15 landowners with turbines and another 15 landowners whose land is being leased for the transmission line and other facilities related to the project.

He said the 200 mw portion of the project which is interconnected into a separate 230kv location is still being constructed and should be completed and operational in December 2019. He said the excessively high interconnection costs for the 100 MW portion resulted from the MISO Interconnection study that began in February 2017.

Cameron said companies that develop and ultimately build generating facilities are accustomed to the lengthy time frame study cycle of MISO interconnections.

“We’re looking at options to find a path forward for the 100 MW portion of the project,” Cameron said.

