New Year - New Ownership For Two Businesses

Posted 12/31/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Two businesses are changing hands in Napoleon starting January 1, 2020. Ken’s Shopping Center, owned by Ken and Brenda Engelhardt, was sold to Kevin and Mindy Bitz, rural Napoleon, while RK Car Wash & Laundry Mat, owned by Ron Kerzman, will now be owned by Derrick and Andrea Leier, Napoleon.

Ken’s/Locals’:

Engelhardts purchased the business 23 years ago, in December 1996 from Ray and Betty Hilzendeger, who owned the store for 20 years. Hilzendegers bought the former Siewert’s Shopping Center from the late Erwin and Alice Siewert in 1976.

After 23 years of running the business, both Ken and Brenda said, “It’s time,” to let the business change hands. “We spent 20 years raising our children, 20 years at the business and now we want 20 years for ourselves,” added Brenda.

Engelhardts said the most challenging part of owning a convenience center has been missing family functions and the long working hours. “And, having Ken as my boss,” joked Brenda with a smile.

“Without question, we will miss the people,” both also added; serving the locals, the regulars, but also the visitors and out of town guests, “We will miss them.”

The duo said some of the changes that have occurred in the last 23 years include a lot with technology, internet, cable and the introduction of the lottery to the state.

Engelhardts said they are excited for Kevin and Mindy Bitz to own and continue the business. “They are fresh and young,” added Brenda.

After retirement Engehardts plan to. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition