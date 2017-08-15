New Staff At Napoleon Public School

Posted 8/15/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The 2017-2018 Napoleon Public School will be in session tomorrow, Thursday, August 17, with three new staff members and one who has changed positions within the school.

The new business manager is Andrew Lehr, who started on July 10 and is training alongside Sue Sorgatz, who is retiring at the end of November.

Lehr grew up in the area and graduated from Gackle-Streeter in 1992. He graduated from Jamestown College in 1997 with a degree in accounting and international business. He then worked in banking for 13 years, insurance for five and most currently. . .

