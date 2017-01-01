New School Board Discusses Budget

Posted 7/25/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The Napoleon School Board discussed the 2017-2018 school budget during a regular meeting last Wednesday, July 19. After reorganizing and having an election of officers the board thanked Kor Schmidt for her services while on the board and welcomed newly elected board member Crystal Johnson who joined Nick Breidenbach (re-elected onto board), Allan Weigel, Chuck Wald and Jeff Schneider, along with Superintendent Rich Bjerklie.

After Weigel was re-elected president and Breidenbach as vice president, Bjerklie reported the school is requesting less, but almost the same number of mill levies at 67.44, compared to last year’s total mills of 67.45, for the upcoming school year.

He said the taxable valuation last year was $9,534,735, while this year’s proposed tax valuation would increase by $808.00.

The preliminary budget shows a general fund revenue of $3,416,798, with anticipated expenditures of $3,588,474, for an estimated deficit of. . .

