New Provider At Napoleon Clinic

Posted 2/05/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The Napoleon Clinic recently gained a new family nurse practitioner, replacing Courtney Feil.

Beginning at the start of 2019, Joseph Giramata, MSN-Family Nurse Practitioner was hired at the Wishek Hospital’s Napoleon Clinic.

Giramata is originally from the Congo in central Africa and graduated from high school there in 2002. He came to America 14 years ago and attended a community college in Phoenix, AZ. Then he received his bachelors of nursing degree from Roseman in Nevada and finished his grad program at Duke University in North Carolina.

“I’ve always had the desire to make a difference and help people from very young to old,” he said about his interest in the medical field. “It’s seeing patients who have a concern, helping them and seeing them smile again. Seeing it work is the reward; there’s nothing like it,” he explained.

Giramata grew up in a very small village, of

