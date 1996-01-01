New Police Chief On Duty

Posted 8/22/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The Napoleon City Council hired a new police chief to patrol the town recently.

Officer Troy Nogosek started the new position on August 14.

“It’s been good,” said Nogosek of his first few days on the job. “People here are so friendly and helpful. It’s a slower pace of life and it’s where I want to be.”

Nogosek grew up in Jamestown and graduated from Jamestown High School in 1996. After graduation he earned an associate degree in computer support from Bismarck State College, then a management degree from Minot State University. In 2008 Nogosek switched it up a bit and decided to receive a master’s degree in criminal justice from Boston University. “I wanted to find something to help people in a better way and make an impact.”

Troy has 15 years of

