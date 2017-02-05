New Management At DT

Posted 5/02/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Two new managers started at The Downtowner Bar and Grill in Napoleon last week Monday, April 24.

Cor Fettig, Napoleon, began as the bar manager and Char Weigel, Kintyre is the kitchen manager. The duo replaces Deran Piatz, who took a position with the USPS and was manager of the Downtowner for the past 16 years.

Fettig, who is an ’81 NHS graduate, had previously worked at the Downtowner in the early 2000’s and when the opportunity arose to join the team again, she took it. “I enjoy meeting new people and their company,” she said of the job.

Outside of work. . .

