New Key System Started At Community Center

Posted 6/06/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

A new security system was installed in the Napoleon Community Center recently.

Napoleon Park Board member Kevin Wolf said the new system features a small key fob, which needs to be scanned at the door of the community center in order for it to open. He said the new security system, along with another security camera, was paid for with a grant. “People used to come to my house to get a key or it was just open most of the time. The new system gives the board the opportunity to tailor the locks and people can use the community center when it fits their schedule,” he added.

Wolf said if people are interested in using the community center, they can fill out a waiver/agreement and purchase a key for . . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition