New Flood Water Map For Napoleon

Posted 5/14/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

A new flood water map will be created for the City of Napoleon, as approved by the Napoleon City Council during the last regular meeting on Monday, May 6.

Council members in attendance included Debbie Sperle, Jon Starkey, Dawn Foster, Rod Kleppe and Laura Henry, along with Mayor Todd Moos, while Councilman Shawn Moch was absent.

Logan County Emergency Manager Daniel Schwartz attended the meeting to discuss a few topics, including how FEMA wants to digitize the mapping of the Napoleon flood waters. Schwartz said the map was last updated in 1979 and is a paper copy. He also noted if the council decides to join the State Water Commission in agreeing to digitize the maps now with a grant, there is no charge to the city. If this is done later, on the city’s own terms, digitizing the maps would cost $700,000. After discussing with Schwartz, the council agreed to. . .

