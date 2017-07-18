New Bakery & Coffee Shop Opens In Napoleon

Posted 7/18/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

After years of having a dream to some day own her own bakery, one local resident recently made her dream come true.

With the smell of freshly baked goods and coffee filling the air, Lacy (Friestad) Woodrow opened the doors to the newest business in Napoleon, called Mabel’s Bakery & Coffee Shop, on July 6.

“I’ve always had the idea to some day own a bakery; it seemed fun,” said Woodrow.

Lacy, a NHS 1999 graduate, obtained a mass communications degree from MSUM and worked in the radio business for nine years, along with making cakes and cupcakes as a side hobby for the last decade. After talking it over, Lacy and her husband, Woody decided to move back home, to Kintyre, in the fall of 2015. “I wanted to be closer to home and wanted the kids to go to a smaller school,” she said about their two boys.

When the former White Maid building on Broadway in Napoleon became available, Woodrows decided to “go for it” and move forward with the idea of a bakery. “It is a good location and nice to have a small drive through,” she added.

Lacy said opening the bakery. . .

