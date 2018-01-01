NDDOT Hears From Napoleon Area Residents

Posted 11/20/18 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

The North Dakota Department of Transportation was requested by the last North Dakota Legislature to do a study to assist in determining the amount of time and money which is spent on clearing ice and snow from the state highways.

From the Optimization Study, which was released in August of 2018, the Napoleon NDDOT section was one of 13 locations across the state which would be slated for closure according to the study.

Closing the Napoleon site would mean the elimination of 4 jobs in Napoleon and the state highways in and around Napoleon would be serviced by work crews coming from either Linton or Wishek.

Since the release of this study, the possibility of having Napoleon on the list of closures hasn’t set very well with local residents as calls were made to. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition