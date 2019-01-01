ND Posts 10% Growth In 1st Quarter

Posted 7/23/19 (Tue)

North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger recently announced that North Dakota’s taxable sales and purchases for the first quarter of 2019 are up nearly 10%. Taxable sales and purchases for January, February and March of 2019 were $4.453 billion, a 9.67% increase over those months in 2018.

“We are pleased to report good year-over-year increases for the past eight quarters, five of which have seen nearly 10% growth or morem” Rauschenberger said. “It was no surprise to see a significant increase in this report with oil production hitting an all-time record of 1.4 million barrels per day in January.”

Thirteen of the 15 major sectors reported taxable sales and purchases gains when compared to the first quarter a year ago. Most notably, the mining and oil extraction sector increased by $123.8 million (a 21.65% increase), the wholesale trade sector increased by $115.1 million (a 12.19% increase), and the retail trade sector increased by $68.4 million (a 5.39% increase).

“The retail trade sector showed an increase of 5.39% when compared to last year,” Rauschenberger stated. “This continues a recent trend of growth in this important sector. This is great news after several years of declines in this vital component of the state’s economy.”

Rauschenberger added that prior to the three most recent quarters, the state experienced at least ten quarters of declines in the retail trade sector.

Three of the state’s top six largest cities saw an increase in taxable sales and purchases for the first quarter, all of which are on the west side of the state. The state’s largest two cities saw no growth.

Counties with the highest percent increases for the first quarter of 2019 (compared to the first quarter of 2018) were as follows:

Logan County – Increase of 96.48% from $1,586,244 to $3,116,719

