ND Lt. Governor Makes Stop In Napoleon

Posted 5/08/18 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

North Dakota’s Lieutenant Governor, Brent Sanford, along with four other members of the Governor’s staff made a stop in Napoleon Wed., May 2 pitching Governor Doug Burgum’s Main Street Initiative, as well as listened to questions from those in attendance.

Following a planned tour of Linton earlier in the day, the Lt. Governor and staff members of Jace Beehler, policy advisor to the governor, Aaron Weber, digital communications manager of the governor, Dean Ihla, Tourism Development Manager - ND Dept. of Commerce and Claudia Berg, State Historical Society Director made an afternoon stop in Napoleon.

After the Lt. Governor toured the city of Napoleon, including stops at the school and Napoleon Care Center, he was greeted at the Napoleon City Hall by about 30 folks, including Dist. 28 Senator Robert Erbele, Lehr and Dist. 28 Representatives, Mike Brandenburg, Edgeley and Jeff Magrum, Hazelton.

Napoleon Mayor Todd Moos introduced Lt. Governor Sanford to the group and he noted the importance of the visit to Napoleon was to touch on the importance of having strong communities throughout the state.

Sanford outlined five key points which the governor is working on:. . .

