N.D. Farmers Face Soybean Marketing, Storage Challenges

Posted 9/04/18 (Tue)

The trade dispute with China has led to retaliatory tariffs on U.S. soybeans, and North Dakota producers will see even more direct impacts than price very soon.

“No export sales are being booked out of Pacific Northwest ports to China, which is the primary destination for North Dakota soybeans,” says Frayne Olson, North Dakota State University Extension crops economist and Agribusiness and Applied Economics associate professor.

“As a result, some local elevators have begun pulling local cash bids for soybeans,” he adds. “That is, they will not accept physical delivery of soybeans at any price. This means farmers will need to find another home for their beans, or most likely store them for later delivery - whenever that might be.”

Olson explained that many North Dakota farmers sell their soybeans at harvest and rely on that income to cover operating expenses and cash flow rather than store the beans.

“The immediate issue is lack of storage and a limited number of less-than-ideal alternatives,” says Ken Hellevang, NDSU Extension agricultural engineer and Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering professor.

“We are honoring all grain contracts and taking deliveries at all CHS locations,” advised CHS South Central Director of Marketing Communications, Lisa Graham-Peterson. “We don’t plan on . . .

