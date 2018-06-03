NCC Receives 2018 Customer Award

Posted 3/06/18 (Tue)

Napoleon Care Center, a provider of long-term care services, is proud to announce that they are the recipient of Pinnacle Quality Insight’s 2018 Customer Experience Award. Qualifying for the award in the categories of Overall Satisfaction, Nursing Care, Dining Service, Quality of Food, Cleanliness, Laundry Service, Communication from Facility, Response to Problems, Dignity and Respect, Recommend to Others, Admission Process, Safety and Security, and Combined Average.

Napoleon Care Center displays a continued dedication to providing Best in Class senior healthcare services.

Richard Regner, Administrator of Napoleon Care Center, describes receiving the award as an honor, stating, “Achieving this award for the second year in a row is a direct reflection of the caring and dedicated employees of Napoleon Care Center. They go above and beyond to make our residents feel at home.”

Throughout its 53-year history of serving the community, Napoleon Care Center has. . .

