Napoleon’s Bitz, Along With Wentz, Duhamel, Tigirlily To Headline ND Class Of 2020 Celebration

Posted 5/19/20 (Tue)

Gov. Doug Burgum and State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced Friday that Napoleon High School senior Kourtney Bitz will be joining Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, actor Josh Duhamel and Nashville recording artists Tigirlily in a May 30 statewide celebration of North Dakota’s high school Class of 2020.

Bitz, NHS 2020 valedictorian, will provide the student address on behalf of the Class of 2020. Bitz is a member of Baesler’s Superintendent’s Student Cabinet, which is a group of elementary, middle, and high school students who provide advice to the superintendent about how to improve North Dakota education.

Wentz, a native of Bismarck and graduate of North Dakota State University, will give the commencement address during the hour-long ceremony, which will begin at 2 p.m. Central time on Saturday, May 30.

Duhamel, a native of Minot and graduate of Minot State University, and Tigirlily will deliver congratulatory messages, and Tigirlily will give a musical performance to close the event. Hazen natives and sisters Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh are the performing duo Tigirlily.

Five North Dakota students will participate in the ceremony. A collage of class and school photographs from North Dakota’s high schools will be shown during the program. Almost all of the state’s 181 high schools have contributed images for the collage.

The ceremony will be broadcast . . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition