Napoleon School Board & Teachers At Impasse

Posted 6/25/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald &

Terry Schwartzenberger

The Napoleon School Board went into executive session for about 90 minutes during the regular monthly meeting last Monday, June 17. All board members were present including President Allan Weigel, Crystal Johnson, Chuck Wald, Jeff Schneider and Nick Breidenbach, along with Superintendent Rich Bjerklie.

The board entered executive session to discuss administration and ancillary staff salaries. When the board came out of the session and the public was welcomed back to the meeting, the board said they are going to table the wage discussion, as an agreement wasn’t reached.

In contract work for the teaching staff there were four committee meetings in May and one in early June, between the Napoleon Public School negotiations committee of Nick Breidenbach and Crystal Johnson and the Napoleon Education Association committee of teachers Brian Schneider, Kriss McCleary and Jennifer Schmitt. After the committee meetings the two groups have not come to a mutual agreement regarding a new teacher’s master contract.

Since both parties have held firm on their final offers, the Napoleon Public School Board has declared an impasse regarding any new contracts.

With the declaration of impasse, the next step in the negotiations process has a hearing set for Thursday, June 27 at 3:00 p.m. at the Napoleon Public School. NPS Superintendent Richard Bjerklie said, “it will be a court room type approach.” Members of the ND Education Fact-Finding Commission will be on hand to listen to both the school board as well as the Napoleon Education Association committee and public. The commission will then take all testimony into consideration and offer an opinion by July 13.

At the Friday, May 31 negotiations meeting, both NPS board negotiations committee and Napoleon Education Association committee presented their final offers and a consensus could not be reached. Both sides reconvened on Mon., June 3 after having time to review final offers, with the two groups still in disagreement. The Napoleon Homestead, through an Open Meetings/Open Records request to the school, obtained a copy of the documents which were presented by both sides during their negotiations and were presented at the committee meetings.

The Napoleon Education Association (NEA) first proposed a. . .

