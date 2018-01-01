Napoleon NDDOT Shop No Longer On Closure List

Posted 1/29/19 (Tue)

According to a statement from Jamie Olson, North Dakota Department of Transportation Communication Division on Tues., Jan. 22, they are no longer considering potential NDDOT shop closures across the state as a cost saving measure. The last ND Legislature requested the NDDOT do a study to assist in determining the amount of time and money spent on clearing ice and snow from the state highways. The Optimization Study was released in August of 2018 and Napoleon, along with a dozen other section locations across the state, were slated for closure according the study.

After the release of this study the ND Dist. 28 legislative delegation of Sen. Robert Erbele, Lehr, Rep. Mike Brandenburg, Edgeley and Rep. Jeff Magrum, Hazelton, along with a group of NDDOT officials hosted a focus group in Napoleon on November 16 where about 15 Napoleon area residents. . .

