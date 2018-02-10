Napoleon Has Visitors From Norway

Posted 10/02/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

A group of 30 travelers from Norway visited a couple sites in Napoleon recently.

The group was on an agricultural tour for 13 days throughout Minnesota and North Dakota. One of their stops was visiting Napoleon Livestock last Thursday, September 27, during a weekly cattle auction.

“It’s a little different; the turnaround to sell goes faster,” said one of the travelers, Liev Rugland of Stavanger, Norway. He said these days most of the sales are done over the phone to prevent spreading disease in the cattle. After the phone sale, they must be inspected. Rugland also said there are fewer cattle to be sold, as the farms and ranches are much smaller in Norway.

Lise Moellergaard, who lives near Oslo, Norway, said it was fun to see the cattle auction, as it was something different.

Steve Trandem, Moorhead, was the group’s travel guide and said. . .

