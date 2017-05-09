Napoleon Fire Protection Receives Improved Rating

Posted 9/05/17 (Tue)

Business owners and home owners within the city of Napoleon may see reduced insurance rates due to the improved rating the Napoleon Fire Department was recently granted.

The upgraded classification of 05/5Y is a result of the information gathered by ISO and is dependent on the resource levels devoted to fire protection in the existence at the time of the survey.

Napoleon Fire Department Chief Marvin Lang said the local fire department had a 6 rating for a numbers of years and when the local fire department dropped to that rating some home owners and business owners noticed insurance premiums also dropped due to the improved rating. Now with the rating dropping to 5 Lang noted Napoleon citizens could possibly see a drop in property insurance premiums.

“Since the department acquired more, bigger and better equipment as well as having adequate ‘man’ power, Napoleon received the upgraded rating,” said Lang. Lang was proud to say . . .

