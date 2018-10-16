Napoleon FFA Officers Are State Parli. Champions

The Napoleon FFA Officer team traveled to Bismarck on Monday, Oct. 8 to compete in the State Parliamentary Procedure Contest. Accompanying the team were advisor, Mr. Brian Schneider and student teacher, Mr. Jacob Dailey.

The officers had earned the right to compete in the state contest by placing first in the district contest. The state contest allows the first and second place teams from each district to compete for the state championship.

There were two pools of eight teams each in the first round with two teams from each pool advancing to the final four second round. The teams competing were. . .

