Napoleon FFA Officers Are ND State FFA Parliamentary Procedure Champions

Posted 10/10/17 (Tue)

The Napoleon FFA Officer Team along with advisor, Mr. Brian Schneider, traveled to Bismarck on Wed., Oct. 4 to compete in the State Parliamentary Procedure Contest. The officers had earned the right to compete in the state contest by placing first in the district contest. The state contest allows the first and second place teams from each district to compete for the state championship.

There were two pools of eight teams each in the first round with two teams from each pool advancing to the final four second round. The teams competing were Bowman County, Fessenden-Bowdon, Garrison, Harvey, Hebron, Killdeer, Kindred, Larimore, Maddock, Mandan, Max, Napoleon, Powers Lake, Stanley, Wishek, and Wyndmere. The four teams advancing to the final four were: Harvey, Hebron, Kindred, and Napoleon. After a very intense second round the Napoleon officers were named the state champions.

Members of the Napoleon FFA officer team who attended the state competition were:

