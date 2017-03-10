Napoleon FFA Named District 6 Chapter Of The Day For The 15th Consecutive Year

Posted 10/03/17 (Tue)

For the 15th consecutive year, the Napoleon FFA chapter was named the Chapter of the Day at the district contest. Napoleon scored a total of 88 points out of a possible 95. Wishek placed second with 76 points followed by Carrington with 60 points. District 6 also includes Edgeley-Kulm, Gackle/Streeter, Jamestown, Kidder County, LaMoure, Medina, and Wing.

Twenty-two members of the Napoleon FFA Chapter, along with advisor Mr. Brian Schneider and Mary Schneider traveled to Jamestown on Monday, September 25 for the District Six Leadership Conference where the students competed in various leadership activities.

The main event of the day is the parliamentary procedure contest; where the officers are given a parliamentary procedure problem involving numerous abilities and they must perform them following Robert’s Rules of Order and the FFA contest rules.

The Napoleon team consists of Alexa Young, president; Jacob Leier, vice-president; Kylee Bitz, secretary; Veronica Schwartzenberger, treasurer; Kourtney Bitz, reporter; Teresa Wald, sentinel; Olivia Svanes, parliamentarian; and Isaac Gross, historian. The officer team placed first overall and will be advancing to the state finals in Bismarck on Wednesday, October 4 to compete against the other seven district winners and eight district runners-up, at which time a state winner will be declared.

The officers were also scored. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition