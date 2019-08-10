Napoleon FFA Named District 6 Chapter Of The Day For 17th Consecutive Year

Posted 10/08/19 (Tue)

Eighteen members of the Napoleon FFA Chapter, along with advisor Mr. Brian Schneider and Mary Schneider traveled to Jamestown on Wed., October 2 for the District Six Leadership Conference where the students competed in various leadership activities.

Napoleon was named the chapter of the day for the 17th consecutive year, scoring a total of 88 points out of a possible 95. Carrington placed 2nd with 69 points followed by Edgeley/Kulm with 63 points. District 6 also includes Ashley, Gackle/Streeter, Jamestown, Kidder County, LaMoure, Medina, and Wishek.

Points are accumulated throughout the day according to how the members did in each event. At the end of the day the points are totaled from each event and the top chapter of the day is named and awarded with the District 6 “Chapter of the Day” plaque.

The main event of the day is the parliamentary procedure contest where the officers are given a parliamentary procedure problem involving numerous abilities and they must perform them following Robert’s Rules of Order and the FFA contest rules.

The Napoleon team consists of Kourtney Bitz, president; Kylee Bitz, vice-president; Charmaine Haas, secretary; Payton Feist, treasurer; Janae Weigel, reporter; McKenzie Haas, sentinel; Carly Bitz, parliamentarian; Nathan Gross, historian; and Sydney Horner, chaplain. The officer team placed first overall and will be advancing to the state finals in Bismarck on Wed., November 20 to compete against the other seven district winners and eight district runners up, at which time a state winner will be declared.

The officers were also scored individually and received awards. The officers and their awards were as follows:. . .

