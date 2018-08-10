Napoleon FFA Named Dist. 6 Chapter Of The Day, For The 16th Consecutive Year

Posted 10/08/18 (Mon)

Twenty-four members of the Napoleon FFA Chapter, along with advisor Mr. Brian Schneider, student teacher Mr. Jacob Dailey and Mary Schneider traveled to Jamestown on Monday, October 2 for the District Six Leadership Conference where the students competed in various leadership activities.

The Napoleon Chapter was named the chapter of the day for the 16th consecutive year, scoring a total of 93 points out of a possible 95. Wishek placed second with 75 points, followed by Carrington with 60 points. District 6 also includes Ashley, Edgeley-Kulm, Gackle-Streeter, Jamestown, Kidder County, LaMoure, Medina, and Wing. Points are accumulated throughout. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition