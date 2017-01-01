Napoleon FFA Chapter Named Two Star Chapter

Posted 11/27/17 (Mon)

The Napoleon FFA Chapter has been recognized in the 2017 National Chapter Award Program from the National FFA Organization.

The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that successfully complete an annual set of required activities that encourage members to grow as individuals, work as a team and serve others in their communities. The Napoleon chapter was presented the 2-star award at the National Convention. Napoleon was represented by. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition