Napoleon Down, Gackle/Streeter Up
Posted 8/27/19 (Tue)
By Jessica Wald
School is back in session for the Napoleon Public School District as well as the Gackle-Streeter School.
The first day of classes were Monday, August 19 for G-S, while Tuesday, August 20 was the first day for NPS.
Gackle-Streeter reports opening day enrollment numbers show a gain of three students over last year. The 2018-2019 school year started with K-12 having 98 students and this year there are 101. Last year G-S graduated three while this year’s kindergarten class is at five.
NPS Superintendent Rich Bjerklie reported a total of 225 students from . . .
