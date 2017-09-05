Napoleon DECA Students Compete In CA

Posted 5/09/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Three Napoleon students were able to compete at the National DECA competition in Anaheim, CA recently.

Although this was Napoleon’s first full year to compete in DECA competition, seniors Miranda Erbele and Shelby Moch, along with sophomore Kylee Bitz advanced from the state competition to nationals. “We were all surprised,” said Napoleon DECA Advisor Morgan Schwartzenberger about three students moving on in their first year.

DECA is a student organization, which prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.

The trio said they were nervous for the national competition, since they knew others had more experience, but overall, they all enjoyed the experience and meeting so many people.

The Napoleon students met up with the North Dakota group of less than 100 competitors, to join 12,000 students from across the globe gathered for the event, with about 300 individuals competing in each event. “It was a great real-life experience for the students,” added Schwartzenberger.

The students said for the competition they completed tests, interviewed and also did role play scenarios about accounting, management or marketing, which will all help them grow in their professionalism.

Erbele said she enjoyed the role play contests the best, but she . . .

