Napoleon Country Christmas

Posted 12/10/19 (Tue)

A Napoleon Country Christmas will be held this Sunday, December 15 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Napoleon Public School gymnasium.

The event will showcase a concert by the Napoleon Public School students, which is in place of the annual holiday school concert. Mrs. Susan Erbele’s piano students will also share their practiced pieces.

Throughout the event, guests will also be able to participate in sleigh rides (offered by Larry and Doreen Fettig), snacks and beverages and crafts for kids.

The Country Christmas is sponsored by. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition