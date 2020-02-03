Napoleon Care Center Recognized For Improving Quality of Long Term Care

Posted 3/02/20 (Mon)

Napoleon Care Center in Napoleon was recognized by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for its achievements in the quality of care they provide.

Napoleon Care Center accomplished one of four national goals in areas including Reduction in Long-term stay hospital readmissions.

“The entire team at Napoleon Care Center is honored to be recognized for this incredible achievement,” said Richard Regner, Administrator of Napoleon Care Center. “We are proud to. . .

