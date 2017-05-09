Napoleon Becomes A Buyer’s Market

Posted 9/05/17 (Tue)

In the market for a home in Napoleon?

Now may be the time to give it some serious thought. Within the last year the number of houses which are actively for sale has grown to 20 plus.

Homes of a variety of ages and styles are on the market.

“A few short years ago there was only one house for sale,” said Logan County Economic Development Coordinator Eric Hoberg. “Things move around and people move around,” he added. “I would say it’s not a cause of concern, they will get filled.”

Logan County Tax Director Trisha Laine reported nine houses in Napoleon have. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition