Napoleon American Legion Celebrates 100th Birthday

Posted 3/26/19 (Tue)

By Ann Knecht

In one hundred years veterans have witnessed the Veterans Administration created a GI Bill benefits, Veterans Preference Hiring Act, a U.S. Flag Code, Boys State and Nation, and the veteran support group, The American Legion. This journey has produced a stronger, better and prouder America because of veteran men and women who have cared about their country, youth, laws, citizenship and fellow veterans. They have become ambassadors as individuals supporting posts, departments and the national organization defending our community, state and nation.

Their commitment to create and support Legion Baseball programs, International Music Camp, Boy Scouts, Veterans Home in Lisbon, the ND Veterans Cemetery at Mandan and local veterans is a necessary effort we must continue to associate together.

Honored at the 100th celebration of the Barry Hoof American Legion Post #72 were Gordon O. Hoberg and Jerome Schwartenzenberger for their 60 year commitment to membership in the Napoleon post.

Gordon O. Hoberg, past Commander served during the Korean War and received many awards. Jerome Schwartzenberger, also.. .

