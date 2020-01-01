Napoleon Ambulance Service Receives $5,000 Grant

Posted 10/29/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The North Dakota Community Foundation recently awarded $153,493 in grants to 34 organizations across the state, working to improve the quality of life for state residents.

There were 181 grant applications and the Napoleon Ambulance Service, Gackle Senior Citizens, Inc. and the Gackle American Legion Auxiliary were a few of the recipients chosen for grants.

Napoleon Ambulance Squad Leader, Kristen Moos recently received the $5,000 grant for the Napoleon Ambulance Service. “In trying to achieve our community becoming Cardiac Ready, I applied for a grant through North Dakota Community Foundation’s Greatest Needs Fund.” Moos applied for the maximum amount of $5,000 and was awarded that amount.

“This will help to get more people trained and we’ll be able to purchase more AEDs for our community,” she noted.

Currently, there are several public areas, such as the school, American Legion, courthouse, Community Center, assisted living and nursing home, along with the law enforcement vehicles, which have AEDs. “We would like to get one or two more with the help of this grant,” said Moos.

To become a Cardiac Ready Community, each community must satisfy specific criteria to prepare residents with skills to respond to cardiac events. This includes CPR instruction, public access to AEDs, blood pressure screenings, resuscitation protocols and transport plans for EMS and area hospitals.

Moos said she is hoping to meet the requirements by the spring of 2020.

She said one requirement is for at least 50% of the. . .

