More Contracts Approved

Posted 8/21/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Contracts were approved and other business was discussed during a regular Napoleon Public School Board meeting last Monday, August 13. Board members present included: President Allan Weigel, Jeff Schneider, Crystal Johnson and Chuck Wald, while Nick Breidenbach was absent. Superintendent Rich Bjerklie and Elementary Principal Cindy Weigel also attended the meeting.

Bjerklie told the board Les Dale was the candidate chosen for the high school principal position. The board approved his contract at $68,000. Other approved contracts include Keith McCleary, assistant football coach-$3,128; Jen Schmitt, assistant volleyball-$3,594; Barry McCleary, junior high football and junior high wrestling-$2,393 each.

The board received a list of bus drivers, who were approved, and they also. . .

