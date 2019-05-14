Moos Establishes Repair Business In Kintyre

By Jessica Wald

The former Titan Machinery building in Kintyre did not sit empty long after it closed it’s doors in March 2017.

In September 2017 Todd Moos of Napoleon put his college degree and working experience into creating his own shop, Moos Repair, which is located in the former Titan Machinery building and what was once Wolf’s Farm Equipment.

Moos is a 1982 Zeeland High School graduate, who grew up working on equipment and helping on his dad’s farm.

After high school he received a diesel tech and welding degree in 1985 at Wahpeton’s North Dakota State College of Science. “It’s taking something apart, making it work again; bringing it to life that is satisfying, he said of the work field.

Right out of college, Moos began working at Wentz Equipment in Napoleon and worked their until April 2017. Moos said he does a variety of repairs at his shop including working on all types of equipment such as farm, construction and lawn and garden. “A little bit of everything,” he said.

Over the years he said he has noticed things have become a lot more complicated, with technology, diagnosing the problem and electrical work. But the end result is worth it. “It’s finishing a project and being able to send it out the door,” he said.

As the business covers an area around Napoleon of. . .

