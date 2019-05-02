Mochs Take Over Auto Body Business

Posted 2/05/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

A high school work study job in the late 1990’s first became a career, but recently turned into more for one Napoleon man.

Josh Moch, who graduated from Napoleon High School in 2000, began working at Dave’s Sandblast & Paint with Dave Moser during a work study program. At first Moch didn’t know if the auto body field was for him. “It grew on me and I’m good at it,” Moch realized over the next couple years, as he worked for Moser after school and some weekends.

After graduation Moch started to work with Moser full time. After 18 years Josh and his wife, Dawn, were offered to buy the business. As of January 8, 2019, Mochs now own the business, which is named JM Autobody & Paint and located in the same location at 804 Broadway in Napoleon. “We want to continue to provide good service and be there when people need help,” added Josh.

The Mochs will offer the same services, such as automotive/normal collision repair, windshield chip and repair, along with sandblasting and paint jobs. “The same services for all your auto body needs,” added Dawn.

JM Autobody & Paint currently has three employees, including owners Josh and Dawn, who is the office manager. “It’s exciting,” said. . .

