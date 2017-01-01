Mission Trip Was Eye-Opening

Posted 1/30/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

One local says he learned how to have a greater appreciation for life during a recent mission trip to Haiti.

Kyle Zimmerman (rural Napoleon), a NHS 2017 graduate, was among 12 other adults who went on the mission trip through the First Baptist Church in Wishek in the middle of January. “I knew it was my time to go on the mission. God was calling me and I knew my dad could take care of the cattle. Everything played out good to go now,” said Zimmerman.

The team, who traveled 2,500 miles to the country located in the Caribbean, worked on a few projects while in Haiti, including constructing a cement room on a church, electrical work and building 26 donated beds to people in need. “We laid lots and lots of rebar and poured cement in a fraction of the time we thought it would take,” added Kyle.

He said his highlights of the trip were meeting the people, sharing stories and helping with the projects they accomplished. “One of the major things I learned was. . .

