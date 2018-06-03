Missed Free Throws Sink Imperials In Championship Game

The Napoleon Imperial boys basketball team squared off against the Strasburg-Zeeland Clippers for the District 6 championship last Monday, Feb. 26 in Wishek. When all was said and done it was the Clippers who will advance to the Region 3 tournament as the District 6 number one seed as they slipped past the Imperials 56-53. By placing second the Imperials headed to the Region 3 Tournament as the District 6 number two seed.

The district championship contest was quite spirited as NGS had a strong first quarter, capitalizing on fast break opportunities and built an 11-5 lead after the first eight minutes.

In the second quarter Imperial head coach Brett Gross and his squad scored five unanswered to hold the largest lead of the night at 16-5 with 7:00 minutes to play in the first half. With 5:44 to play in the second quarter junior Ethan Kleppe dropped in a triple, as NGS still led by 11, 20-9. After that the Clippers went on a mini run of their own, as they stymied the Imperial offense and held them scoreless and they went on a 9-0 run, as the NGS lead was trimmed to 2, 20-18 with 3:07 to play in the half. The Clippers went on to take the lead at 21-22 with 1:06 left in the first half and closed out NGS 22 – S-Z 24. In the first half NGS was only 3-10 from the charity stripe.

After the break the Clippers built upon their lead early as they held a 27-35 lead with about 4 minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Imperials continued to whittle their way back into the contest in the third as they took the lead at 38-37 with :20 seconds remaining and closed out the quarter holding a 3-point, 40-37 lead.

In the final frame the Clippers regained the lead at. . .

