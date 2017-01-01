Miss ND Visits School

Posted 1/23/18 (Tue)

Miss North Dakota Lizzie Jensen, 23, Fargo, paid a visit to the Napoleon Public School on Thurs., Jan. 18.

Miss North Dakota addressed the K-6 graders at 9:00 a.m. and then the 7th through 12th graders at 10:00.

Ms. Jensen’s message dealt with Anti-Bullying and Self Worth. She started a state-wide school tour to promote her message to students of all ages in October of 2017.

Miss North Dakota noted there are three types of bullying: verbal, physical, and cyber.

While in Napoleon she explained that she was. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition