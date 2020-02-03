Miss ND Visits NPS

Posted 3/02/20 (Mon)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

Miss North Dakota 2019, Haley Wolfe, Carrington, and a senior at MSU Moorhead, MN made a stop at Napoleon Public School last Fri., Feb. 28.

Wolfe visited with the grade school kids in the early morning and then later had an assembly for the seventh through twelfth grade students in the gym.

Miss Wolfe’s message pertained to suicide prevention and awareness, #BeThe1To, a social movement. She offered a 5-step action plan and urged students to be the ones to help save a life.

The key points of the plan are 1) ask, 2) keep them safe, 3) be there, 4) help them connect and 5) follow up.

She noted as an accounting major that from. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition