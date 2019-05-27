Memorial Day Services Planned

Posted 5/21/19 (Tue)

Memorial Day is Monday, May 27. Area Legion Posts will have services to commemorate the sacrifice of their fallen comrades.

Napoleon

The Barry-Hoof Post #72 American Legion will be hosting a service to honor the men and women who have served their country through the armed services. The honorary service will be held Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.

Legion and Auxiliary members are encouraged to meet at the Napoleon Legion Hall at 10:30 a.m. to prepare for the program at 11:00 a.m. at the Napoleon City Cemetery, weather permitting. A pot luck lunch will be held at 12:00 noon. Everyone welcome!

Fredonia

Clifford Ost Post 260 of Fredonia will host Memorial Day services on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Fredonia Legion Hall.