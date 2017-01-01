Meet & Greet School Candidates

Posted 5/23/17 (Tue)

A Meet and Greet has been scheduled for Thursday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m. at the Napoleon Community Center for Napoleon Public School patrons to get to

know the June 6 School Board candidates, along with the current members.

There are five candidates in the 2017 race, vying for two positions. Candidates include: incumbent Nick Breidenbach, Teresa Roth, Crystal Johnson, Chris Weigel and Susan Schauer. Current board member, Kor Schmidt is not seeking re-election.

One of the event organizers, Paula Sperle, said the candidates will be introduced and mediator Sue Wald will be asking them a few questions, which the candidates received prior to the event.

Sperle said the crowd

will also be allowed to ask questions. “I’m hoping people can get to know the candidates better, but also have the candidates express their ideas. I hope to see everyone there,” she said about the event.

Cookies will also be served.