Medicine Drop-box Located In Napoleon

Posted 5/28/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

There is now a medicine drop-off box in town called the MedSafe Program. It is located in Napoleon Drug and allows anyone the access to an easy and convenient way to dispose of unused and unwanted over-the-counter and prescription medicines, alongside helping to protect the environment and keeping drugs off the streets.

The medicine drop-off box can be accessed during the drug store’s hours of operation (9 am – 5 pm, Monday-Friday) and a pharmacist must be present.

Everyone is encouraged to use this take back program because it would make for a safer home. “It’s safer for kids, safer for pets and also can help prevent drug abuse,” said Pharmacist and Napoleon Drug owner Charlotte Young.

Acceptable medications include any over-the-counter or prescription medications. Materials not accepted include illegal drugs, syringes, chemicals or glass containers.

